New fires break out in Croatia: Minister says so many at once seem ‘illogical’

Ivo Cagalj/PIXSELL

Firefighters are actively working to contain the fires in Split-Dalmatia County, where part of the fire in the Tucepi region has been reactivated, and in Sibenik-Knin County, where a new fire has broken out, the Croatian Firefighting Association (HVZ) reported on Wednesday.

At the same time, the firefighters are continuing to secure the surrounding areas. With 247 firefighters and 58 vehicles, two air tractors and a Canadair are being deployed from the air. Part of the fire has spread to difficult terrain in the Biokovo Nature Park.

Firefighters are also actively working on a fire near Skradin – Icevo. Due to a change in wind direction, part of the fire has flared up and is spreading to the north-east. Two Canadairs, 106 firefighters and 36 vehicles are busy fighting this fire.

Defence Minister Ivan Anusic commented on the situation.

“I would like to emphasise the importance and great commitment of all the people on the ground. Our firefighting squadron has already started 1238 times this season. This is an enormous strain on people and equipment. We need to tackle the causes, not just the consequences,” said Minister Anusic.

“All five Canadairs are in the air. At the moment we have three major centres of fire. No buildings have burned down. Houses are not at risk at the moment, but if the fire continues to spread so quickly and we can not contain it, houses could be at risk. However, we hope that this will not happen,” he added.

When asked by reporters if someone had deliberately started these fires, he said it was illogical for so many fires to break out at once, especially when they are the most difficult to put out.

“That’s why we need to start tackling the causes,” he repeated, revealing that members of the armed forces are currently not on the ground to put out the fires.

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday in the area of Gornji Tucepi, was caused by a beekeeper who had failed to fully extinguish the embers of a smoker, the Split-Dalmatia County Police Department said.