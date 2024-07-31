Major fire in Tucepi: firefighters and Canadairs battle the flames

Podijeli :

Matko Begovic/PIXSELL

Several fires have been burning in Dalmatia since Tuesday afternoon. One fire broke out near Skradin, followed by others in Tucepi and Radonic. The fire near Skradin has burnt about 500 hectares of low vegetation and pine forest. The fire, which broke out in the afternoon near Tucepi, spread quickly due to strong winds. Firefighters from Zagreb and Karlovac are helping to fight the fires.

A total of 237 firefighters are on site, including local units and specialised air forces such as Canadairs and air tractors. Despite the difficult conditions, the firefighters manage to prevent the fire from spreading further. The mayor of Tucepi, Ante Cobrnic, also took an active part in fighting the fire.

The fire has spread into the Biokovo Nature Park, posing additional challenges for the firefighting teams. Evacuations have been carried out in several villages for safety reasons, but fortunately there are no reports of casualties. Current estimates indicate significant material damage, but the decrease in winds over the last few hours has allowed firefighters to make significant progress.

Local authorities are urging residents to remain calm and follow the instructions of the emergency services. They emphasise the importance of being prepared and responding quickly in crisis situations. The efforts of the fire brigade, supported by forces from the air, are crucial to stabilise the situation and prevent further damage.

Firefighting teams are working around the clock to bring the situation under control, while local authorities are supporting the evacuated residents. The fire is expected to be brought under control soon if weather conditions are favourable.