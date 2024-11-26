New health minister guarantees that she would never do what her predecessor did

Podijeli :

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

The future Health Minister Irena Hrstic said after a hearing before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that she could guarantee that she would not act like her predecessor Vili Beros in the procurement of medical equipment.

Hrstic was introduced to the Health and Social Policy Committee by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. After a hearing that lasted over three hours, reporters asked Hrstic why she had taken on this “hot potato”.

“Because I care, because I have been working in healthcare since 1995, since my specialist training, and I really love it. I like the teamwork best and I hope I can continue like this,” she said.

A review of public procurement procedures had already begun

After the Prime Minister announced last week that he would request a review of public procurement procedures, Hrstic, who only took up the post of Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health in August, said it had already begun.

“We have started with clear instructions for extraordinary public procurement. We are reviewing the Ministry of Health’s authorisations for hospitals that exceed a value of 100,000 euros. We will see what the results are. We will not be ready in a few days,” said Hrstic.

She said that given her short time at the ministry before the arrest of her predecessor Vili Beros, she had not noticed anything suspicious in terms of public procurement. In response to a reporter’s comment that information was circulating among doctors that Beros would be arrested, she said she had not heard any such information.

“Our healthcare system is excellent”

In response to questions from committee members, Hrstic said that “our health care system is excellent”, adding that there is no general shortage of doctors, only a shortage of certain specialists.

In her opinion, the problem is that doctors are not equally available in all regions. She spoke in favour of appropriate planning of medical staff.

When asked by the committee chair about the law regulating the right to abortion, Hrstic said that the law must be complied with, that this health service must be available and that she assumes that hospitals will comply with the law. “If something needs to be changed, we will do it,” she added.

Patients must receive timely medical care

Hrstic said that ensuring the training of specialist doctors, who are in short supply, improving access to healthcare in rural areas and reducing administration should be prioritised.

When asked by an MP from the Most party whether she would introduce a scheme for accelerated retirement for emergency medicine staff, she said that there is no such scheme for emergency medicine staff in any European country. “But I am open to discussions in the sense that they leave the healthcare system earlier to have an easier job,” she added.

Regarding waiting lists in hospitals, Hrstic said that patients must receive timely medical care, but that in addition to waiting lists, work should also be done on how patients can be referred for examinations.