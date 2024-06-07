Number of unresolved court cases down by 11% according to justice minister

Podijeli :

Davorin Višnjić/Pixsell

The number of unresolved court cases has fallen by 11% and is currently between 450,000 and 460,000, Justice Minister Damir Habijan said on Friday, adding that there will be no problems with the election of new constitutional judges as the procedure is clear.

The report of the President of the Supreme Court on the state of the judiciary for 2022, which Parliament will discuss next week, shows a decrease in unresolved cases by 11% compared to 2021, which is a positive indicator, the minister said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficult conditions for the courts, a significant increase in cases was expected, but this has not materialised, he said, adding that the duration of proceedings is also decreasing.

Habijan also commented on his recent meeting with the new State Attorney-General Ivan Turudic, saying they discussed a wide range of issues. Turudic had expressed the need for new staff, Habijan said, adding that he would continue the practise of authorising the hiring of new employees in the judiciary.

Procedure “very clear” regarding the expiration of the terms of ten constitutional judges

As for the expiration of the terms of ten constitutional judges, Habijan said the procedure is very clear. “We have time, everything will be clarified and the Constitutional Court is functioning. It is important to point out that the Constitutional Court is not a court in the true sense of the word – it is the fourth branch of government and not a judicial body in the sense of the courts, which is sometimes confused.”

At the conclusion of the “Justice and Home Affairs” programme, he said that it had contributed to improving the judicial infrastructure, digitalisation and strengthening human resources.

The value of the programme was 17.10 million euros, of which 85% was financed by the Norwegian Financial Mechanism and 15% by national co-financing.

Norwegian Deputy Ambassador Helge Klouman Marstrander emphasised the importance of the availability and efficiency of courts and judgments. This requires effective institutions and the right knowledge and skills.

I am proud that the Norwegian grant programme in Croatia has contributed to both, he added.