Ogulin to get large factory for making handcrafted ice creams- VL

PIxabay / Ilustracija

The state-of-the-art factory for artisan ice creams will soon be opened in the Croatian city of Ogulin, the Vecernji List (VL) daily newspaper reported on Sunday, calling the plant "the biggest factory of handcrafted ice creams in the world".

The 4,500-square-metre plant will enable the production of 15 tonnes of natural ice cream daily, says the newspaper.

Also, it will be open to visitors to get an insight into the manufacturing of natural ice creams.

The factory will be run by aRoma Gelato Experience, a company which has already 50 shops in Croatia.

The plant has already about 30 workers.