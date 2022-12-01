Ombudswoman calls on government to adopt new laws on personal assistance

Podijeli :

Source: Unsplash

Ombudswoman for Persons with Disabilities, Anka Slonjsak, on Thursday asked the government to adopt long-awaited laws on personal assistance and inclusive allowance in order to guarantee basic services to persons with disabilities.

In a statement issued to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed on 3 December, Slonjsak also called for securing labor for services of support to persons with disabilities.

Even though disability allowances were increased in 2022, Slonjsak said that the effect of the increase has been practically annulled by an increase in prices of products and services as well as growing inflation.

She warned that persons with disabilities are particularly affected by rising fuel prices because public transportation is not sufficiently adapted to their movement.

Slonjsak noted that now, when Croatia lacks labor, of the 624,019 persons with disabilities, of whom 268,911 are of working age, jobs could certainly be found for some of them to demonstrate their skills and competence.

“As a country and as employers we must not turn persons with disabilities into recipients of social benefits and pensions, while at the same time encouraging them to acquire high-level competence and skills, without offering them the necessary support and adjustment – and instead directing them to secondary schools and faculties based on accessibility rather than their preferences,” she said.