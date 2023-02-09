Opposition accuses HDZ of wanting to control Conflict of Interest Commission

Podijeli :

Source: N1/ Ivan Hrstić

The parliamentary Opposition criticised the ruling HDZ party for wanting to control the Conflict of Interest Commission, asking why the current president of that body, Natasa Novakovic, is being "replaced".

The Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) rejected those claims.

During a debate on the final list of candidates for the president and four members of the Conflict of Interest Commission, Nikola Grmoja of the Most party said the public already speculates that the HDZ’s candidate will be appointed as president. What is wrong with Novakovic who was doing her job well, Grmoja asked.

Davor Bernardic (Social Democrats) asked the president of the parliamentary Elections, Appointments and Administration Committee, Nada Murganic (HDZ), whether Novakovic will be dismissed. “Who did you agree on at the HDZ club?” Bernardic asked, claiming that Novakovic was doing her job “in an honest and just fashion.”

“You don’t seem to understand that this is a re-election, not a dismissal,” Murganic said, telling Bernardic she had no need to voice her opinion about any candidate. She said that just as all other MPs, she will state her position by secret vote.

Bernardic said the HDZ wants to bring the Commission under its control.

A former president of the Conflict of Interest Commission, MP Dalija Oreskovic (Center), does not have a good opinion about some of the candidates for the Commission.

Some of the candidates admitted that they had not read the law, and they should control the highest state officials, she said.

The ruling majority, on the other hand, are surprised that she even has the courage to speak about this topic.

You used the Commission for your political gain, you dismissed the then deputy prime minister, and the court said you were wrong, Hrvoje Zekanovic told Oreskovic.

Josip Boric (HDZ) said that when discussing the Conflict of Interest Commission “those who cast the biggest stain on that body are the loudest, especially Oreskovic.”

By engaging in politics and using cases in which she made decisions for her political work, she showed she does not respect that body, Boric said.

Candidates for the position of president are Novakovic, Aleksandra Jozic-Ilekovic, Nike Nodilo-Lakos, and Ines Pavlacic.

Jozic-Ilekovic, Pavlacic and Nodilo-Lakos are also candidates for members of the Commission, along with Tatjana Gojak, Zeljko Humek, Drazen Jovic, Igor Lukac, Niksa Marusic, Ana Poljak, Tomislav Sunjic and Doris Udalj.

Unofficially, the likely candidate for president is Jozic-Ilekovic.