Outgoing EU Funds minister: I was not told why I was replaced

Source: N1

The outgoing minister Natasa Tramisak said on Wednesday evening she did not know why she was relieved of her duties as Minister of Regional Development and EU Funds, adding that she had left a positive mark at the Ministry and announcing that she would activate her term in Parliament.

Tramisak held a press conference after Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced that after consultations, a meeting of the parliamentary majority and talks with Tramisak and Construction Minister Ivan Paladina he had decided to relieve them of their ministerial duties and replace them with Branko Bacic, chairman of the parliamentary group of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), and Sime Erlic, state secretary at the Ministry of Regional Development and EU Funds, respectively.

Tramisak thanked her associates in the Ministry and the government, and said she wanted the new ministers to continue working for the benefit of the country. She said she did not get an adequate reply from the prime minister as to why she was replaced, adding that she had strived to do her best in her department.

“In my work I followed the programme of the HDZ. I thank everyone. I am pleased that we have managed to make significant progress in the Ministry’s work, notably in withdrawing EU funds,” Tramisak said. “The prime minister doesn’t see me in his team. I don’t know why,” she added.

Tramisak will activate her term as a member of Parliament. “I am leaving with my head held high. I have achieved good results and I thank everyone for sending me messages of support,” the former minister said.