Over 200 businesses to benefit from reduced fee for renewables

Podijeli :

Image by seagul from Pixabay

The government on Thursday adopted a decree setting out criteria for the reduction of fees for renewable energy sources and high-efficiency cogeneration.

The government reduced the criterion of electricity consumption and thus expanded the circle of users of reduced fees. Under the decree, businesses with an annual consumption of 500 MWh will be entitled to a reduced fee, while previously those with a consumption of 1 GWh had this entitlement.

“The Ministry of Economy has developed an aid scheme, which has been approved by the European Commission, based on which more than 200 businesses will be entitled to a reduced fee for renewable energy sources,” Minister Davor Filipovic said, adding that the estimated total value of this measure was €104 million.

The government also adopted a decree on compensation for a portion of the cost of diesel fuel used in commercial passenger road transport, under which the cost of one litre of diesel will be subsidised with €0.16.

Transport Minister Oleg Butkovic said that the measure would be in place from 1 April this year until 31 March next year, and that its estimated total value was €10.6 million.