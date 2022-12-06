OVI index shows Croatia’s labour market remains robust in November

Podijeli :

Source: Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash

Online Vacancy Index (OVI), a monthly index of online job advertisements, shows that Croatia's labour market remained robust in November.

“According to seasonally adjusted data, OVI index recorded a 3.2 percent increase in November compared to the previous month, which is the biggest monthly increase since May this year,” the Zagreb-based Institute of Economics (EIZ) said on its website.

EIZ developed this index in cooperation with the job search website MojPosao to provide timely information on current labour demand.

“Growth on an annual level, compared to November 2021, amounted to 10.8 percent, which is among the lowest growth rates this year, if we do not take summer months into account,” EIZ said.

“After the index rose in the first and the second quarter this year, compared to the previous quarter, a drop has been recorded in the third quarter, while data for October and November point to probable growth in this year’s last quarter as well.

“Taking everything into account, it seems that 2022 will be recorded as the year when labor demand significantly increased. Despite GDP drop in the third quarter this year, labor demand has been on the rise, and the labor market is still robust, at least when conventional advertising is concerned,” EIZ said

Bookkeepers, medical doctors, dentists, clerks and teachers in high demand

“The biggest increase in the number of advertisements on an annual level in November was recorded for the occupations of bookkeepers, medical doctors/dentists, clerks and teachers, while the biggest drop was recorded for the occupations of IT specialists, programmers, production workers and drivers.”

Advertisements offering permanent employment on the rise

“Compared to November 2021, the share of advertisements offering permanent employment rose from 46.3 percent to 47.8 percent. Regarding geographical distribution of jobs, the number of job advertisements increased in all regions. Although the rise on an annual level was the highest in Northern Adriatic, 16.1 percent, Central Croatia had the biggest contribution in the rise because 60 percent of all advertisements concern this region,” EIZ said.

Compared to 2021, the number of advertisements from abroad decreased.