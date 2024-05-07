EU Council gives green light to directive to combat violence against women

Podijeli :

Olivier HOSLET / POOL / AFP, Ilustracija

The EU Council gave the green light on Tuesday for an EU directive to combat violence against women and domestic violence, which sets standards for the protection of victims of these offences.

The Council’s green light means that the directive has been finalised after the European Parliament voted on it last month. Member countries have three years after the directive comes into force to transpose it into national law.

The law adopted on Tuesday obliges all EU countries to criminalise female genital mutilation, forced marriage, the non-consensual exchange of intimate images, cyber-stalking, cyber-harassment and incitement to hatred or violence online.

“This is a ground-breaking moment for the empowerment of women. True equality can only exist when women can live without fear of being harassed, violently attacked or physically harmed. This law is an important step towards achieving this,” said Marie-Colline Leroy, Belgian State Secretary for Equality.

The offences covered by the directive are punishable by prison sentences of at least one to five years.

The directive contains an extensive list of aggravating circumstances, such as the commission of the offence against a child, a former or current spouse or partner or a public representative, a journalist or a human rights defender, which lead to harsher penalties.

The Directive also contains detailed rules on the support and protection measures that member countries should offer victims.