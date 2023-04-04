Parliament Speaker: There will be no major changes to election law

“It is quite certain that the lines of electoral units will be redrawn. There won’t be any major changes, but we will adjust the existing system to ensure that each vote has equal weight,” Jandrokovic told the press after a meeting of the Parliament Presidency.

He said that the present number of 151 seats in Parliament should remain unchanged.

Jandrokovic said he believed that the proposal to amend the law governing the election of members of the Croatian Parliament would receive a first reading in Parliament before the summer recess and a second reading immediately after it.

“There is enough time. It is important that we have embarked on this process on time,” he said.