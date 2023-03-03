Parliament unanimously passes Water for Human Consumption Act

Podijeli :

Lanju Fotografie/ Unsplash

The Croatian parliament unanimously adopted the Water for Human Consumption Act on Friday, which aims to encourage citizens to use more tap water and reduce the consumption of bottled water, which should lead to waste reduction.

All 128 MPs attending the session voted in favour.

The proposals to amend the Agency for Mobility and EU Programmes Act, the State Inspectorate Act, and the Sea Fisheries and Aquaculture Act were endorsed.

The parliament adopted several reports, including the report on Hina’s work in 2021, and appointed a new State Election Commission for a term of eight years.