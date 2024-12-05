Pensioners must not be dependent on social welfare, says Milanovic

Podijeli :

Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL

President Zoran Milanovic said on Thursday that the formula for calculating pensions must be changed, as pensioners should not be dependent on state social assistance. He added that as president he would continue to call for the correction of a long-standing injustice towards pensioners.

“Pensioners must not be dependent on occasional state welfare. This is humiliating for them and a disgrace for Croatia,” Milanovic said in a statement.

“Pensioners are undoubtedly the most affected by inflation”

He pointed out that it is the duty of the state to recognise the social groups living in the most difficult circumstances and to ensure the conditions for a better quality of life.

“Pensioners are undoubtedly the hardest hit by inflation because long-term decisions and measures that would genuinely and permanently improve their standard of living have not been taken for years. Changing the formula for calculating pensions is one of the most important measures that need to be implemented.”

Milanovic’s statement followed the government’s decision to authorise a one-off payment of €80 to all pensioners and recipients of state aid for the elderly before Christmas. Around €100 million will be made available for this purpose. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic assured them that the state will take care of them.