Pirc Musar and Pahor: Western Balkans are key for Slovenia’s foreign policy

Share:







Source: BORUT ZIVULOVIC/REUTERS

The focus of Slovenia's foreign policy should be the Western Balkans, Slovenia's outgoing President Borut Pahor and the newly-elected President Natasa Pirc Musar agreed on Tuesday, at their first meeting after Sunday's presidential election.

Pahor and Pirc Musar underscored that peace and stability in the Western Balkans were extremely important for the entire Europe. Pahor, who ends his second five-year term in office in December, informed Pirc Musar in more detail about the Brdo-Brijuni Process, whose main focus is on the perspective of the Western Balkan region.

Pahor promised to help Pirc Musar with the activities related to Slovenia’s non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council, for which Slovenia has applied, it was said after the meeting. Pirc Musar will be formally inaugurated on 23 December.

Until then, Pahor will perform presidential duties, and he will travel abroad several more times. Apart from meeting with the Austrian president in Slovenia, Pahor will also travel to Croatia for a two-day official visit. He will also meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.