Plenkovic: Markets immediately responded to EU decision by reducing gas prices

Source: Shutterstock

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Friday expressed his satisfaction with the agreement reached by EU leaders in connection with the energy crisis.

“This is a good agreement. You can see how the markets responded. The price of gas fell immediately. This effect was produced by a political decision of the EU taken at the highest level,” Plenkovic told reporters in Brussels after a two-day EU summit, which mostly focused on the energy crisis.

EU leaders have reached conclusions that will be put in operation in the coming days by energy ministers and the European Commission. Their aim is to bring gas prices down, guarantee the safety of supply and reduce demand.

A temporary mechanism has been agreed without putting a fixed limit on the price of gas, which will not allow gas prices to skyrocket because of market speculation, Plenkovic said.

There is a common platform for gas purchases, which will help ensure affordable prices and safe supply, and a long-term transition to renewable energy sources, which will reduce dependence on gas and have a positive impact on the environment, he added.

Broad consensus among EU leaders on assisting Ukraine and condemning the Russian aggression

Plenkovic said that there was a broad consensus among EU leaders on assisting Ukraine and condemning the Russian aggression.

Speaking of the EU’s decision to launch a mission for training Ukrainian soldiers, the prime minister said that this decision had been taken at the meeting of foreign ministers on Monday and that it would now be put into operation.

“There’s nothing new here, nothing revolutionary. Croatia continues pursuing its consistent policy. Croatia is not neutral or non-aligned. It is a member of the EU and NATO and has taken a strong political position, supporting Ukraine and condemning Russia. All we are doing is putting into operation this policy framework that we have explained to all actors and there are no special surprises,” Plenkovic said.

He noted that both the government and the Croatian President’s Office had been kept informed during the preparation of this decision, and that President Zoran Milanovic cannot say that he did not know about it. “He has been aware of it for months and will have to explain why he did not react earlier,” the prime minister said.

Milanovic has announced that he will veto a decision on Croatia’s participation in the training of Ukrainian soldiers.

Solidarity agreement with Slovenia

Plenkovic said that a solidarity agreement with Slovenia was at a high stage of preparation and should be ready for signature soon.

It has been agreed at EU level for all neighbouring countries to sign such agreements so that they can help each other in case they are left without natural gas.