Plenkovic: Milanovic offers chaos, disorder, circus

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Wednesday that the only thing President Zoran Milanovic offers is chaos, disorder and a circus. He added that he believed citizens were responsible and sensible enough to know who they could trust.

“Unlike him, who is wandering around Croatia like a headless chicken, struggling with the remnants of the collapsed Social Democratic Party (SDP), we are doing serious things for Croatia. He offers chaos, confusion, a circus,” said Plenkovic, who is attending the first global nuclear summit in Brussels.

He is convinced that “our people are responsible and sensible and will put their trust in those who stand for reliability and security and have the experience and knowledge to meet all the challenges of the coming years.

Plenkovic went on to say that “such fabricated quasi-crises” that Milanovic is talking about can only be invented by someone who is afraid.

“And the main problem seems to be the State Attorney’s office. This is not love for the law and freedom, this is his fear and the fear of those close to him of a change at the head of the state,” the Prime Minister added.

“We are dealing with a man who has problems,” said Plenkovic.

Asked if he was surprised by the left-wing coalition’s slogan “Rivers of Justice”, Plenkovic said that they can call themselves whatever they want, “it’s just rambling”.

“The IDS and Focus, as well as some other parties, have let them down. The only ones left are those who can not overcome the electoral treshold on their own,” Plenkovic said.