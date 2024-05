Podijeli :

Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL

The leader of the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), Andrej Plenkovic, announced on Thursday that his party has collected the 76 signatures required to form the new government.

“Today we have 76 signatures for our third government,” Plenkovic said at the presentation of the HDZ’s election programme and candidates for the European Parliament elections on 9 June.