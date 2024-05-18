Hungarian association presents Vukovar mayor with plaque

Podijeli :

Neva Žganec/Pixsell

Marking the 15th anniversary of its work on Saturday, the Association of Hungarians of the City of Vukovar presented Mayor Ivan Penava with a plaque at a ceremony at the city's Eltz Castle, the city administration announced in a press release.

The Association’s president Rozalija Jakumetovic said that support from the City and Mayor Penava in promoting Hungarian culture and tradition is very important to the members of the Association.

Thanking them for the plaque, Penava said that the City will continue to support the Hungarian association.