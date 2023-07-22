PM: Gov’t most interested in ending strike in judiciary immediately

Podijeli :

Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Friday in Otok that the Government is most interested in ending the strike in the judiciary immediately, but not in a way that would start other strikes, while he criticized political opponents for "false empathy".

“We are most interested in ending the strike in the judiciary immediately, right away, but we are not interested, and I’m sure neither is the Croatian public, in a solution that would resolve this situation, but would cause a series of strikes in other sectors tomorrow,” he said.

“The government will not and cannot afford it,” said Plenkovic, after the session of the Council for Slavonia, Baranja and Srijem.

For those who advocate the position of civil servants and employees in the public space, he said that in their activities regarding salaries in the past, they did nothing while his government significantly increased salaries in two mandates.

He emphasized that this is the reality and the responsibility of the government, which will continue the talks, looking for a solution that will be a compromise.

He appealed to everyone to stop the strike in the judiciary because it does not benefit anyone.

For the extraordinary session of the Parliament, which is discussing the state of the judiciary today, he said that the initiative of the President of the Republic is based on pressure from the opposition and the public, with the aim of giving the opposition the opportunity to do some kind of political damage for two days.

“The Croatian Parliament will not, cannot and is not competent to resolve issues that are the subject of discussions between the government and the trade unions,” he said.