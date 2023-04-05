PM: North Macedonia was often met with unjustified obstacles on its EU path

Podijeli :

There have frequently been unjustified delays on North Macedonia's journey towards the European Union, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said in Skopje on Wednesday.

“Croatia is one of the most vocal and committed advocates of our European integration,” said North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski after his talks with his visiting Croatian counterpart.

Kovacevski said that he considered Plenkovic to be one of the most significant politicians considering the support to North Macedonia’s EU membership bid.

Plenkovic said that Skopje had often been faced with unjustified obstacles on its EU journey.

“In a few years’ time, North Macedonia will certainly become a member of the European Union and Croatia provides it with assistance on this journey,” he added.

The opening of Skopje’s accession negotiations used to be blocked by Greece over the issue of the name of its northern neighbour. Eventually,the country acceded to the change of its name into North Macedonia, after which it joined NATO.

After that Bulgaria set demands concerning the identity and language of Macedonians.

North Macedonia and Albania were given a green light for launching the accession negotiations with the EU during Croatia’s chairmanship of the EU in the first half of 2020.

However, the talks were opened in July 2022 due to Bulgaria’s demands and pressure.

Now, Bulgaria insists that North Macedonia cites ethnic Bulgarians as one of the minorities in its constitution.

Kovacevski said that the process of amending the Constitution is a structural process and following the best practices a proposal to this effect will be hammered out and put on the table.

Croatian, Swiss, and Belgian models are being considered as possible options for this topic.

“I hold that we have also a Macedonian model. We have always fought for the Macedonian state, the Macedonian language and identity,” Kovacevski said.

During his stay in Skopje, Plenkovic is due to meet the leader of the Opposition VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski. This party is e member of the European People’s Party (EPP) group, and Plenkovic is expected to call on all the sides to reach agreement on constitutional changes.

I would let political parties and institutions in North Macedonia deal with the issue. A consensus backed by everybody, the people and political stakeholders is welcome, said Plenkovic.

Western Balkans Quad

The Western Balkans Quad (WB QUAD), an initiative launched recently by four Western Balkan countries — Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia — to support policy alignment with the European Union’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, was also today welcomed by PM Plenkovic.

Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina have not imposed sanctions on Russia over its war of aggression on Ukraine and they are not part of this informal initiative.

North Macedonia is also within the Berlin Process and part of the Open Balkans initiative.

Plenkovic applauded North Macedonia’s alignment with the EU foreign and security policies.

Plenkovic and his host highlighted excellent bilateral relations.

The trade between Croatia and North Macedonia in 2022 totalled €300 million. Last year, 290,000 bed nights were generated by guests from North Macedonia in Croatia.

Croatia’s delegation led by Plenkovic also included Economy Minister Davor Filipovic, and parliamentary deputy Ermina Lekaj-Prljaskaj who represents ethnic Albanians, Bosniaks, Montenegrins, Macedonians, and Slovenians in the Croatian parliament.