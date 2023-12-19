PM Plenkovic: Election results are Serbia’s reality

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Monday the results of yesterday's elections in Serbia, in which the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) scored a convincing victory, were Serbia's reality but that he was concerned that the Croatian national minority failed to win a seat in parliament.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s SNS has won 128 seats in the 250-seat parliament, projections show, but Tomislav Zigmanov, the president of the Democratic Alliance of Vojvodina Croats and incumbent minister for human and minority rights, has failed to be elected.

“The results of the elections are Serbia’s reality,” Plenkovic told the press. “We are continuing with the dialogue to solve the outstanding issues.”

Croatia supported Zigmanov’s party ahead of the elections and Plenkovic said he was concerned that it failed to win a seat in parliament. “That’s bad and for us it means that we have to work with Serbia on achieving what was agreed 20 years ago, that Croats should have a guaranteed seat in the Serbian Assembly.”