President’s Office: Provisional decision on VSOA chief agreed upon

Robert Anic/PIXSELL

The President's Office said in a statement on Monday that the Decision giving authority to coordinate work and sign documents falling within the remit of the Military Security and Intelligence Agency (VSOA) has been agreed upon, and President Milanovic is going to sign it today, as soon as it is delivered to him.

Under the decision, Brigadier Ante Kujundzic will be in charge of coordinating work and signing documents within the VSOA’s remit until the appointment of the VSOA Director, or for no longer than a month.

He will have limited powers. Among other things, he will not have the authority to submit written proposals for secret data gathering, the statement said.

The decision enters into force on 11 July.

Given that the Prime Minister has finally agreed to the constitutional procedure for the appointment of heads of security and intelligence agencies, and since in the VSOA case it is a provisional solution, President Milanovic calls for the process of agreeing a candidate for the new VSOA Director to start immediately in accordance with the constitutional procedure.

President Milanovic also calls on the Government to urgently address other outstanding personnel issues in the Armed Forces and the diplomatic service which require an agreement between the President of the Republic and the Government, the President’s Office said, stressing that as far as President Milanovic is concerned such talks can start immediately.