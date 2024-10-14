Prime Minister will give a State of the Nation address to Parliament on Tuesday

Podijeli :

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic will present an annual report on the work of his government to Parliament on Tuesday.

When he presented such a report last year, most opposition MPs knocked on the benches and shouted objections, but the Prime Minister seemed unfazed and read out his report without interruption.

The disgruntled opposition MPs started banging on their benches and raising objections after Deputy Speaker Zeljko Reiner decided not to allow any more requests for 10-minute breaks from opposition clubs that wanted to delay the start of the State of the Nation Address.

On Tuesday, Plenkovic will deliver his first State of the Nation address to Parliament since the beginning of his third term, which he won in the parliamentary elections on 17 April.

Plenkovic is likely to comment on the increasingly difficult geopolitical developments

In his last State of the Nation Address, he is expected to highlight the economic and fiscal achievements, such as the above-average economic growth and the best credit ratings Croatia has ever received, as well as the salary and pension increases and the government’s aid programmes adopted during the energy crisis and the period of rising inflation rates.

Investments in road and rail infrastructure, balanced regional development and the rearmament of the armed forces are also expected to be mentioned in the report.

Prime Minister Plenkovic is likely to comment on the increasingly difficult geopolitical developments, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and illegal migration.

On Wednesday, MPs will discuss 128 opposition amendments to the draft budget revision. Half of these amendments were proposed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) (62), and the Most party has proposed 50 amendments.