Property prices rose by 12% in 2023

Pixabay / Ilustracija

In 2023, property prices in Croatia were on average 11.9% higher than in the previous year, with prices for new flats rising by an average of 9% and those for existing flats by 12.4%, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics announced on Thursday.

In the city of Zagreb, prices in 2023 were on average 11.7% higher than in the previous year, on the coast by 11.3% and elsewhere by 16.3%.

In the last quarter of 2023, property prices in Croatia were 3.4% higher than in the previous quarter and 9.5% higher than in the previous year. In Q4 2023, prices for new flats were 4.8% higher than in the previous quarter and 3.7% higher than in the previous year, while prices for existing flats were 4.7% higher than in the previous quarter and 10.4% higher than in the previous year.

In the city of Zagreb, house prices in Q4 2023 were on average 1.1% higher than in the previous quarter, 6.3% higher on the coast and 2.8% higher in other areas. Year-on-year, house prices in the city of Zagreb were 6.5% higher on average in Q4 2023, 11.3% higher on the coast and 14.4% higher elsewhere.