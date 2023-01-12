Public Health Institute head: Flu season expected to peak at end of month

Podijeli :

Source: Pexels

Croatian Public Health Institute (HZJZ) director Krunoslav Capak said on Thursday that the peak of the flu season was expected in late January and early February.

Capak also spoke about the new COVID-19 strain, known as Kraken, saying it was most likely already present in Croatia, although this has not been confirmed yet by microbiological tests.

“It is probably already present here since we are not isolated from the rest of the world. All the previous strains spread fast and it is likely Kraken will also,” Capak said.

According to the results of microbiological testings, Kraken has not been registered so far, but those samples were taken two weeks ago, said the HZJZ director, who attended a conference on the occasion of the European Cervical Cancer Prevention Week.

The new Kraken and Cerberus strains are subvariants of coronavirus BA.5, and so far 75 variants of the virus are known.

Since the anti-COVID measures are no longer in force and there are large gatherings, it is expected that respiratory infections and COVID-19 will spread.

“Immunity to respiratory infections is short-lived, whether it is acquired through vaccination or naturally. The fact that you had the flu last year doesn’t mean you won’t get it again,” said Capak.

Citizens are therefore advised to keep their distance, avoid large gatherings and get vaccinated. Capak noted that there are about a hundred flu-related deaths in Croatia a year.