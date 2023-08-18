Railway section in Zagreb to be reconstructed, beware of traffic changes

Podijeli :

N1, Ilustracija

One track of the railway system between Zagreb's Central Station and the Zapadni Kolodvor west station will undergo overhaul from 20 August to 9 September, the HŽ Infrastruktura railway company reported on Friday.

The project of the reconstruction of this 3.5-kilometre-long track costs €29.2 million and the funds are set aside under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

This is one of the busiest rail tracks, with about 150 trains passing along it on a daily basis.

During the works, some of the trains travelling from the Zagreb Central Station to Savski Marof, Harmica and to Velika Gorica will be replaced by buses, and passengers are informed that trains can be late.

Also, during the reconstruction works, rail and road traffic in the centre of Zagreb and its west suburbs could be changed.