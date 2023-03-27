Record-high €46.4 million allocated for sports

Podijeli :

Photo by Pedram Raz on Unsplash / ilustracija

Tourism and Sports Minister Nikolina Brnjac on Monday signed €38.4 million worth of contracts with representatives of umbrella sports associations for public needs in sports.

The allocation was the second one awarded this year. The first one, amounting to €8 million, was made in January.

The highest amount went to the Croatian Olympic Committee, which encompasses 87 national sports federations with 200,000 athletes. The other recipients are the Croatian Paralympic Committee, the Croatian Sports Federation for the Deaf, the Croatian School Sports Federation, and the Croatian Academic Sports Federation.

The incumbent government’s outlays for sports have grown every year, along with higher outlays for the infrastructure, major events, local sports, and umbrella associations, Brnjac said, adding that this year’s allocation of over €46.4 million was record high.