Rising input costs influence prices, say florists

Podijeli :

Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL

Florists are pleased to be able to work during the All Saints' Day holidays, but are calling for legislative changes to allow them to set their business hours independently, pointing out that the prices of floral arrangements are being affected by rising input costs.

The recent changes to the Trade Act affect the business of florists, especially those working in cemeteries, shrines and souvenir shops, who rely on business on high-traffic days such as Sundays and public holidays, the Croatian Chamber of Trades and Crafts (HOK) told Croatian news agency Hina.

The HOK welcomes the government’s decision to declare All Saints’ Day a fair day nationwide again this year.

“This decision puts all Croatian florists on an equal footing, where they are not dependent on the local government and can plan their business,” said Edita Mercep from the HOK.

Final price of flower arrangements is influenced by various factors

The HOK recalls that it has repeatedly asked the Ministry of Economy for amendments to the law that would allow traders to set their working hours independently, in particular by introducing additional exemptions for businesses operating on Sundays and public holidays at cemeteries and sanctuaries.

With regard to the pricing of floral arrangements on All Saints’ Day, HOK notes that florists operate in a free market and decide independently whether and when to adjust the prices of their products or services to demand.

The purchase prices for flowers and raw materials, transport and labour costs have risen considerably. In addition, the industry is affected by increasingly frequent weather disruptions, all of which are reflected in the final price of flower arrangements, according to HOK.

HOK also believes that wholesale purchasing should be reserved exclusively for registered florists in order to protect their profitability and sustainability.

Industry figures

According to the Ministry of Economy, by September this year there were 806 registered companies engaged in the retail of flowers, plants, seeds, fertilisers, pet supplies and pet food. For 240 of them, this is their main activity.

Compared to September last year, the number of companies in the flower trade has increased by 12.

In addition, 871 companies were registered that are involved in the cultivation of annual crops, which includes the cultivation of flowers. 45 of them stated this as their main activity. This number has decreased by one compared to September 2023.

The number of companies offering flower arrangements was 86, a decrease of two companies compared to September last year, while 188 companies were registered in the manufacture and/or sale of candles, a decrease of nine companies compared to September 2023.