Round tables: Prayer rights for men and the anti-gender movement cause controversy

Podijeli :

N1

Two round tables were held in Parliament on Wednesday, which dealt with controversial social issues. The non-governmental organisation In the Name of the Family presented a report on the rights of men who gather monthly in city squares to pray, while the Mozemo party organised a discussion on anti-gender movements and violence against women.

Igor Peternel, leader of the DP parliamentary group, explained that the event was a reaction to the increasingly aggressive behaviour of the left, who are putting pressure on the authorities to ban public prayer.

Peternel criticised the liberals for their intolerance of dissent and accused them of pushing for gender studies at the University of Zagreb under the guise of academic autonomy. He argued that the academic elite should not impose their preferences on the content of education.

One of the authors of the report emphasised that the public campaign against the spiritual and prayer project “Be Manly”, where men gather to pray for their masculinity and women’s chastity, has become a form of totalitarian propaganda.

MPs from the DP and HDZ parties took part in the round table to support the praying men

The report divides the attacks on the praying men into several groups, including the spreading of stereotypes, unfounded accusations, slander and criminal offences such as incitement to violence and hatred.

According to the report, counter-rallies, media reports, newspaper columns and statements by some political actors and prominent activists calling for a ban on such gatherings violate the human rights of these men to freely express and publicly practise their faith, as well as freedom of assembly and speech.

Zeljka Markic from the non-governmental organisation In the Name of the Family defended the men’s right to pray in public and emphasised that their actions were in accordance with the law, the constitution and international conventions. Nevertheless, these men are subjected to harassment, abuse, humiliation and dehumanisation, Markic said.

DP MP Kresimir Cabaj and HDZ MP Ljubica Lukacic attended the round table in support of the praying men.

The Deputy Ombudsman for Gender Equality, Kristijan Kevesevic, criticised the report for its lack of comprehensive understanding, context and objectivity. Ombudswoman Tena Simonovic-Einwalter pointed out that the report lumps together physical attacks with critical statements, media reports and artistic counter-protests, which is problematic for a document focussing on human rights.

Kekin: Croatia’s high femicide rate is influenced by patriarchy, anti-gender movements and harmful gender stereotypes

At the same time, the Mozemo party organised a round table in parliament on the topic of “anti-gender movements and violence against women”. Ivana Kekin, a member of parliament from the Mozemo party, emphasised that the high murder rate of women in Croatia is influenced by social conditions, including patriarchy, anti-gender movements and harmful gender stereotypes.

The Ombudswoman for Gender Equality, Visnja Ljubicic, pointed out that anti-gender movements in Croatia use religious teachings to promote traditional gender roles and see men as natural leaders and women as providers. She claimed that these movements legitimise their values by promoting the retraditionalisation of society, which has a negative impact on women’s human rights.

Ljubicic warned that prayer events in public squares perpetuate patriarchal values, undermine women’s rights and contribute to gender-based violence. She cited studies showing that a woman’s decision to leave her family or partner is a major trigger for femicide.

The disproportionate amount of violence suffered by women – they are victims in 75% of cases – emphasises the unequal power relations in society. Ljubicic pointed out that nine women were murdered last year, five of them by intimate partners. In the first half of this year, six women were murdered, two of which were attempted murders by intimate partners.

Sanja Sarnavka, head of the Solidarity Foundation, pointed out the paradox that the radical Catholic majority population in Croatia claiming to be threatened by minorities, a trend that began with the 2013 referendum on marriage.