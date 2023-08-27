Russia confirms Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death in plane crash

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the notorious Russian mercenary leader believed to be on board a plane that crashed Wednesday, has been confirmed dead by Russian authorities.

Though Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner private military company, was one of 10 people listed on the plane’s flight manifest, Russian officials refrained from verifying his death until genetic testing was completed.

Russia’s investigative committee confirmed Sunday that the remains of all 10 passengers listed on board were found amongst the wreckage.

“As part of the investigation of the plane crash in the Tver region, molecular genetic examinations have been completed,” reads a brief statement published on the committee’s Telegram channel.

“According to their results, the identities of all 10 dead were established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight sheet,” It said.