Russia Today to start service in Serbian language soon

Source: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP, Ilustracija

Russian state television Russia Today will start a service in the Serbian language soon, with Jelena Milincic, the daughter of Sputnik editor Ljubinka Milincic, as the chief editor.

The Russian news portal published this information in response to former Defense Minister Dragan Sutanovac’s public appearance, in which he mentioned Jelena Milincic.

“Here, to let Sutanovac know that Jelena Milincic, Ljubinka Milincic’s daughter, is no longer in Paris, nor did she study there (as he stated in his media appearances), but is in Belgrade and is the editor-in-chief of Russia Today, which will start a service operating in the Serbian language soon,” the Sputnik has announced.

In March, the Council of the European Union decided to suspend the distribution of the Russian state media Russia Today and Sputnik throughout the entire EU. Media reported that the sanctions cover all means of transmission and distribution, such as cable, satellite, IPTV, platforms, websites and applications, while all relevant licenses, authorisations and distribution agreements were suspended, the Council said.

Brussels assessed that these two media outlets are important instruments in “inciting and supporting Russian aggression” against Ukraine and that they represent a “significant and direct threat to the public order and security of the EU.”