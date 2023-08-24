Russian embassy slams BiH Presidency members visit to Ukraine as ‘hostile’

Podijeli :

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bosnia and Herzegovina slammed two Presidency members – Bosniak Denis Becirovic and Croat Zeljko Komsic, for taking part in the Crimea Platform summit in Kyiv on Thursday, calling it an “act of hostility” and an “attack on the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation.”

A press release issued on the embassy’s Facebook page notes that “Crimea and the city of Sevastopol have been united with Russia again, in line with the international law.”

“The decision of the people of Crimea is final and irrevocable, the status of the Republic of Crime and the city of Sevastopol as subjects of the Russian Federation is guaranteed with the Constitution of the Russian Federation and is not a subject to revision,” the embassy said.

The statement comes only hours after Komsic, who is also Bosnia Presidency Chairman, spoke at the summit, expressing “clear and unequivocal support to the Ukrainian people in the fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea.”

In 2014, Russia conducted the annexation of Crimea, preceded by the Russian military invasion of the territory.

The Embassy also reacted to the visit of the two Presidency members to memorial sites to the Ukrainian war victims, particularly in Bucha, calling it “theatrical participation” and accusing the Kyiv authorities of “staging the massacre.”

“We would warmly like to recommend to the BiH ‘justice advocates’ to visit the Alley of Angels in Donbass – a memorial to the hundreds of children that were killed by the hands of Ukrainian ne-Nazis,” the embassy stressed.

It sided with the stance of Serb Presidency member Zeljka Cvijanovic, who called the trip to Ukraine of her colleagues “private” and said it was not approved by the institution of the Presidency.

On the first day of their visit to Ukraine, Komsic and Becirovic paid respects to the victims of war in Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.