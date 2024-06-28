Russian hackers: ‘We are not involved in the attacks on the hospital in Croatia’

Podijeli :

Pexels

A Russian hacker group known as NoName057(16) has claimed responsibility for the cyber attacks of numerous websites of Croatian institutions, but denied the attack on the Croatian hospital.

They claimed responsibility on their Telegram channel.

The group stated, “It’s been a while since we’ve visited Croatia and we decided to ‘remind’ ourselves,” noting that the websites of the Croatian Tax Administration and the Croatian National Bank were down.

However, the Russian hacker group denied that it was behind the attack on the system of Croatia’s largest hospital.

“We are not involved in attacking medical facilities in Croatia or any other country. We have a principle of not touching medical facilities. We are at war with russophobic authorities, not civilians! And the fact that Croatian officials cannot protect their internet infrastructure in the medical field, but find money to sponsor banderaites, should really raise questions from Croatian citizens to their russophobic government,” said hackers NoName057(16).