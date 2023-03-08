Ryanair to resume flights from Osijek as of June

Podijeli :

Low-cost air carrier Ryanair will resume flights from the eastern Croatian city of Osijek in June after a break since 2016.

Ryanair will operate four flights a week between Osijek and London Stansted, starting from 2 June, the Osijek Airport operator and the airline announced in a press release on Wednesday.

To mark the launch of the new flight route, Ryanair announced a special sale for flights between June and October this year, at only €29.99 if booked by midnight on 10 March.

The City of Osijek and Osijek-Baranja County recognise the potential of Osijek Airport for the development of the entire region and have made all the necessary preparations for the return of Ryanair to Osijek Airport, the press release said.