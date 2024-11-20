SDP leaves parliament and holds a press conference: ‘HDZ’s boy Turudic has passed his first test’

Podijeli :

N1/Jelena Bokun

SDP party MPs left parliament on Wednesday and held a press conference shortly afterwards. The main topic of the conference was the recent corruption scandal that led to the arrest and dismissal of Health Minister Vili Beros.

“Today is a continuation of the humiliation of Croatian institutions, a continuation of the dismantling of Croatia as a welfare state. We have a minister who was chosen by Andrej Plenkovic’s regime, a minister whose dismissal the SDP demanded twice, who planned how to skim off 10 per cent and leave people out in the rain with pain and suffering,” said Misel Jaksic.

Ahmetovic: Andrej Plenkovic is the patron of the corrupt regime that has taken power in Croatia

“You have seen in recent days how the ‘HDZ’s boy’ Ivan Turudic has passed his first test by withdrawing the Beros case from the EPPO. Today, the media also reported that Article 307.a of the Criminal Code, or ‘lex AP’, has been activated and a hunt has been opened for media and journalists for daring to publish the truth about the HDZ criminal Beros,” said Mirela Ahmetovic.

“The SDP will not participate in Plenkovic’s criminal autocratic regime,” the SDP representative added.

Ahmetovic explained that Plenkovic himself chose his people, including Minister Beros, whom he defended when the SDP demanded his dismissal.

“He persistently defended him and hailed him as a hero. This shows that Andrej Plenkovic is the patron of the corrupt regime that has taken power in Croatia,” Ahmetovic said.