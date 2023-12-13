SDP party demands dissolution of parliament over scandal with minister’s advisor

Podijeli :

N1 / Ivan Hrstić

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Wednesday submitted a proposal for the dissolution of the parliament due to the latest scandal, which it says is very similar to the mechanism of extracting public money and funneling it into the pockets of of the HDZ party, as applied in the FIMI Media case.

On December 12, the Nacional weekly published the correspondence between Jurica Lovrincevic, special adviser to Economy Minister Davor Filipovic, and a journalist from the local Zagreb TV Mreua broadcaster, Audio recordings of these conversations were also published on the weekly’s website.

From the aforementioned conversations, it is evident that it was a very similar mechanism of syphoning public money to that applied in the case of FIMI Media, when state companies, starting in 2007, at the time when Ivo Sanader was the prime minister, paid money from public companies to the FIMI Media marketing agency, and then the money was withdrawn and further distributed, the SDP said in its proposal.

The party recalls that three people and one political party, the HDZ, were sentenced in that case.

Immediately after the publication of the correspondence, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic dismissed the Minister Filipovic and the government dismissed his special adviser from all functions.

“After the thirtieth minister had to leave the government, and after the pattern seen in the ‘FIMI Media’ case has not been changed even after 15 years, and in order to immediately stop the plunder that we are now witnessing every day, we believe that the conditions have been met to for the purpose of restoring citizens’ trust in the highest institutions of legislative and executive power in Croatia…we call for an immediate dissolution of parliament and early elections,” the SDP said.

The opposition parties announced that they will support SDP’s proposal to dissolve the parliament.