Serbian folk singer Jelena Karleusa is suing N1

Antonio Ahel/ATAImages/PIXSELL

Serbian folk singer Jelena Karleusa announced that she filed criminal charges against the editors and journalists of N1, NOVA S and the daily "Danas," media houses owned by the United Media company.

“Due to the constant publication of lies and untrue information, causing hatred and endangering the safety of my family and myself, violating all journalistic and ethical standards and causing emotional pain, I have filed criminal charges against the editors and journalists of N1, NOVA S and the daily ‘Danas’,” she announced on social networks.

The popular singer recently released a new album, under the auspices of the state company Telekom Srbija, which a part of the public interpreted as a “reward” for her public support for the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which was also reported by N1.