Serbian minister says Belgrade attacker a convert to Islam

N1 Srbija

The attacker on the Serbian police officer who was securing the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade on Saturday is a man who converted to Islam and adopted the name Salahudin, Serbian Minister of the Interior Ivica Dacic said.

“It has been established that the person who carried out the terrorist attack is 25-year-old Milos Zujovic, a convert to Islam from Mladenovac who had adopted the religious name Salahudin and had moved to live in Novi Pazar,” Dacic said.

Using a crossbow, the attacker shot in the neck and wounded a member of the Serbian Gendarmerie securing the Israeli Embassy building around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The man had approached the police officer several times, inquiring about the location of a museum and asking similar questions, after which he came back, opened the door of the booth where the police officer was on duty, took out a crossbow from a bag and fired a bolt at and wounded the police officer, who fired back several times, hitting the assailant, who died half an hour later.

The wounded police officer underwent surgery and his life is not in danger.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “today there was an attempted terrorist attack in the vicinity of the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade.” “The embassy is closed and no employee of the embassy was injured,” the ministry said, noting that an investigation into the incident was underway.

Dačić added that the police would carry out searches at several locations.

“The state of alert of all of our forces has been raised to the highest level,” he said.

Dačić said previously that there were indications that the attack was linked with the Wahhabi movement.

In 2009 a Belgrade court sentenced four Muslims, followers of the Sunni Wahhabi sect, to prison sentences for planning an attack on the football stadium in Novi Pazar, the seat of the southern Serbian region of Sandžak, where the majority population are moderate Muslims.