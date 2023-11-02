Serbian President sets early parliamentary elections for December 17

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday called early parliamentary elections for December 17.

The President told a media conference at the Serbian Presidency that he was dissolving the Parliament, elected on April 3, 2022, at the Serbian Government’s proposal.

“I am passing a decision to call elections for deputies for December 17, 2023,” he said.

He wished the Serbian citizens all the best in the elections, saying that times are difficult all over the world, that it is a time of global conflicts, a time in which Serbia will be under much pressure both because of Kosovo and because of other regional issues. He added that it was very important for Serbia to preserve peace and stability, but also internal cohesion, and to demonstrate its democracy.

“This campaign is an opportunity to present to citizens, in a civilized manner, different ideas, platforms and policies that are to compete, but which will never threaten our vital, national interests. I wish all the participants good results in presenting their ideas and political goals, I wish them to do this in a democratic and civilized manner, while the important thing for the Serbian citizens is for the best ones to win. I am convinced that we are strengthening democracy in our Serbia with these elections as well, and, at the same time, ensuring a safe path to the future for our country and our children. Long live Serbia!” said Vucic.