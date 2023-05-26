Serbian state media: Police clash with local Serbs in Kosovo

Podijeli :

Ilustracija/Armend Nimani / AFP

The Serbian state TV (RTS) said on Friday that the Kosovo police clashed with local Serbs in front of the Zvecan munipal administration building.

It said that a police vehicle was set on fire, flash-bangs thrown at the crowd and automatic weapons fire heard.

Local Serbs gathered in front of the building earlier, blocking the entrance after sirens were sounded in Kosovska Mitrovica, Zubin Potok and Leposavic. Sirens are used customarily in the majority-Serb north Kosovo communities whenever there are signs of trouble.

The United States condemns the ongoing action by Kosovan authorities to access municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo. Today’s violent measures should be immediately halted. — Ambassador Jeff Hovenier (@USAmbKosovo) May 26, 2023

The RTS said the crowd were mainly local administration staff. A large number of police in riot gear are deployed around the building along with EULEX and KFOR personnel. The police asked the crowd to move but they refused, local media reported.

In Kosovska Mitrovica, schools were let out and in Leposavic, road blocaks have been set up in Leposavic after armored vehicles appeared in that town.

Reports said that the new mayor of Zubin Potok called for a police intervention at the municipal administration building.