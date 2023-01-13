Sisak and Glina granted €7m for post-quake reconstruction

Podijeli :

Source: N1

Sisak and Glina will receive a total of €7 million from the state budget to finance the cost of the earthquake damage to public buildings and infrastructure which is not an eligible cost under the terms of the EU Solidarity Fund, the government decided on Friday.

The two towns had approached the Ministry of Physical Planning, Construction and State Assets for aid in repairing the earthquake damage, which is not an eligible cost under the EU Solidarity Fund, because they themselves could not secure funding for reconstruction. The government decided at its meeting today to grant €4 million to Sisak and €3 million to Glina for that purpose.

The government also adopted criteria for financing housing costs and determined the amount of funding for each local government unit for this year, ensuring a total of €7.7 million for the cost of firewood for recipients of the guaranteed minimum allowance.