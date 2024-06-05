Slovenian parliament votes in favour of recognising Palestine

Podijeli :

GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / AFP / ilustracija

The Slovenian parliament voted in favour of recognising an independent Palestinian state on Tuesday, rejecting the largest opposition party's call for a referendum on the issue, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The Slovenian government decided last week to recognise Palestine as an independent and sovereign state, following Spain, Ireland and Norway, which have halted the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Robert Golob described Ljubljana’s decision as a message of peace and said it was an important step and a prerequisite for negotiations on a two-state solution.

The governing coalition has a majority in the 90-seat parliament. The document on the recognition of a Palestinian state was adopted by 52 MPs with one abstention and no votes against. Representatives of the opposition left the session.

Jansa: The government’s decision to recognise Palestine has already caused long-term damage to Slovenia

On Monday, the Democratic Party of Slovenia, led by former Prime Minister Janez Jansa, submitted a proposal for a consultative referendum on the application for recognition.

According to Slovenian media, Jansa said that the government’s decision to recognise Palestine had already caused long-term damage to Slovenia “because it supports the terrorist organisation Hamas”.

Last week, the Israeli Foreign Ministry condemned Slovenia’s decision to recognise an independent Palestinian state. Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the decision was a “reward for Hamas for murders and rapes”, adding that it strengthened Israel’s enemy Iran and damaged the close friendship between the peoples of Slovenia and Israel.

Ireland, Norway and Spain officially recognised an independent Palestine last week. Sweden already did so ten years ago.

Over 140 of the 193 UN member states have recognised Palestine as a sovereign state. Western European countries and the United States have long been an exception.