Small distributors: State is the only one profiting from fuel price increases

Source: N1

The association of small fuel distributors claims that with its latest decision to cap prices of oil products the government is continuing to systematically destroy the enterprise sector in Croatia and its employees, and that the state is the only one earning more from every litre of fuel sold and its higher price.

The association says in a statement that it employs more than 1,000 people and that small fuel distributors have incurred a loss of more than €34 million (250 million kuna) during the period of the government’s restrictions on the price of oil products.

It claims that the state takes 50% of the price of diesel and petrol for every litre of fuel sold.

“Simply put, the state earns more from fuel than importers, producers and oil refineries as well as retailers, storage operators and transporters do together. The state is the only one to earn more from every litre of gasoline sold and from every price increase while gasoline traders are going down precisely due to the government’s decisions,” the association says.

It notes that it wants the lowest price of gasoline for citizens, but that that price depends solely on the state which “not only has it not given up on its share of the profit but it is making record earnings from the toil of others.”

Following price stabilisation, the state can give up on the revenue it collects from the sale of oil products and thus actually help both citizens and companies, the association proposes, calling on the government to publish data on budget revenue from excise and other taxes on oil products in the past year.

“For fuel to become cheaper, the state must give up a part of its record earnings. Citizens must be aware that without state taxes, petrol would cost €0.54 (4 kuna) and diesel €0.67 (5 kuna). Expensive oil products are solely due to excise and other state taxes,” the association said.