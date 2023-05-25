Snow Queen World Cup alpine ski race won’t be held in 2023-24 season

Podijeli :

N1

The International Ski Federation (FIS) Council adopted in Zurich on Wednesday the World Cup Calendars for the 2023-2024 season which do not include the Snow Queen alpine ski races in Zagreb.

For the first time in 20 years, Croatia will not host any race of the world’s best skiers. The women’s slalom race debuted in 2005 and the men’s event was added in 2008. Both races were held until 2021, except in 2014 and 2016, when they were cancelled due to bad weather. In the last two years, only the women’s races were held.

The FIS Council did not endorse the Croatian Ski Association’s arguments for organising the races on Sljeme in the 2023-2024 season nor recommendations from the Sub-committee for the Alpine World Cup for including Snow Queen in the 2023-2024 calendars, made at meetings held in the village of Cavtat, southern Croatia, earlier this month.

Since the calendars were adopted for only one season, the Croatian Ski Association is confident and hopes that Snow Queen races will be included in the World Cup’s calendars in future seasons.