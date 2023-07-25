Solak acquires majority share in a third football club, this time in France

Podijeli :

JB Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage / Profimedia

After having entered into a definite agreement with the previous majority shareholders, Sport Republic, the London-based sports investment firm, has completed a capital increase into Valenciennes FC and becomes the club’s new controlling shareholder.

Valenciennes FC becomes Sport Republic’s third football club investment, joining the English side Southampton FC and the Turkish club Göztepe S.K in the group.

Commenting on the transaction, CEO and co-founder of Sport Republic, Rasmus Ankersen, said: “Valenciennes FC is a great football club with lots of potential. It has a rich history, a big and loyal fan base, excellent stadium and training facilities and one of France’s best academies. Valenciennes FC is not only an attractive club in itself but will also fit well into our group. We are excited to get to work now and implement our strategies to realize the full potential of the club”.

Henrik Kraft, Executive vice-Chairman and co-founder of Sport Republic, adding: “We are delighted to see this investment happening after having worked on it for a long time. French club football is on the rise and Valenciennes has all the characteristics and infrastructure in place to become a leading club. The former ownership has created a solid foundation from where there is further potential to grow and develop. We will work hard and support the club with resources to achieve it”.

Eddy Zdzeich, former controlling shareholder of Valenciennes FC, said: “After a long reflection on the future of our club, SR quickly established itself as the best new majority shareholder in VAFC. I am convinced that SR has the capabilities to enable the VAFC to continue and accelerate its development to achieve the most ambitious goals. Their strategy and their desire to get involved in local life have totally reassured us about their desire to respect the history of our club as well as the work undertaken in recent years.

It will have been an honor and a great pride for me to have presided over this club which is so important for our territory for almost a decade, to have protected it and to have allowed it to have the essential assets to convince SR to invest in Valenciennes. I will soon have the opportunity to thank all the wonderful people with whom I had the immense pleasure of exchanging and working. They will forever remain etched in my memory.

I wish Sport Republic and of course the VAFC all the success they deserve.

Go VA!”.