Soldiers from 20 countries to participate in EUFOR military exercise in Bosnia

Source: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia / ilustracija

Soldiers from 20 countries will participate in the EUFOR Quick Response 2022 exercise in Bosnia and Herzegovina from October 17 to November 22, the EU peacekeeping mission in BiH announced.

The goal of the exercise is to “demonstrate EUFOR’s capability and determination to contribute to a safe and secure environment for BiH citizens.”

Exercise EUFOR Quick Response 2022 will take place from 17 Oct -20 Nov. Servicemen and women from 20 Nations will assemble for this exercise to demonstrate EUFOR’s capability and determination to contribute to a safe and secure environment for 🇧🇦 citizens. https://t.co/EsaLsBZw6b pic.twitter.com/IFKooYKYF8 — Operation EUFOR Althea (@euforbih) October 14, 2022

“As in previous years, EUFOR will temporarily increase its presence by increasing the number of troops, increasing patrolling and holding tactical exercises in selected urban and rural locations, working closely with the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, local communities and law enforcement authorities,” it said.

The EUFOR statement says the military exercise shows the commitment of the EU to the European future of Bosnia and Herzegovina and its citizens.

The mandate of EUFOR in Bosnia and Herzegovina is renewed every year by the UN Security Council. The UN Security Council is expected to discuss the matter on November 3.

There are currently 1,100 EUFOR soldiers in BiH, but by activating reserve troops from abroad, a total of 3,500 soldiers can be engaged.