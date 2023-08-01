Spar Croatia and Vindija move to reduce sugar content in their products

Podijeli :

Sharon McCutcheon/ Unsplash

The Spar Croatia retail chain has launched a socially responsible campaign to reduce the sugar content in its own brand products, and its initiative has been joined by the Vindija food company.

“To reduce the negative effect of the excessive amount of sugar in food, Spar Croatia, following the recommendations of the World Health Organisation, has launched an important socially responsible campaign to reduce the sugar content in its own brand products,” the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Spar Croatia said it had reduced the sugar content in its products by over 300 tonnes. Its CEO Helmut Fenzl said that the company had managed to considerably reduce the sugar content in 36 products made by Croatian producers.

Fenzl said he was pleased that Vindija had joined the initiative, adding that it would give a further boost to the project for the benefit of their consumers.

The CEO of the Vindija Group, Nenad Klepac, said that improving the quality of life and promoting healthier food habits for their customers was one of the Group’s key business and social priorities.

He said that the sugar content in Vindija’s ‘Z Bregov fruit yogurts had been reduced by 15 per cent, as a result of which 26,000 less kilos of sugar would be used annually, while as much as 231,700 less kilos of sugar would be used for juice production.

The two companies invited others to join this initiative to reduce the excessive consumption of sugar and promote healthy consumer habits.