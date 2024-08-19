Summer storms cause damage in Split and north-west Croatia

Podijeli :

A heavy rainstorm that hit Split on Sunday night uprooted several trees in the centre of this Dalmatian city, which then damaged cars parked nearby.

Torrential downpours also flooded some cellars and displaced road covers, so the fire brigade was called out to help citizens remove the water from their properties.

The heavy storm also hit nearby towns and a larger area around Makarska as well as some islands off Split.

Parts of Varazdin and Krapina-Zagorje counties in north-west Croatia were also hit by a hailstorm on Sunday evening.

The emergency number 112 received several calls from owners whose houses were damaged by the hailstorm.