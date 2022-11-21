Survey: Over 50% of journalists have burnout symptoms

Share:







Source: Photo by brotiN biswaS from Pexels / ilustracija

More than half of journalists complain about burnout symptoms and an alarming number of them can't cope with exhaustion, fatigue, and stress, according to the findings of a survey financed by the DZNAP society for the protection of journalistic copyright.

The survey examined the effects of the pandemic, the two earthquakes that struck Croatia in 2020, and the economic crisis caused by the pandemic on the health and material status of journalists and editors.

It shows that a little under 50% of respondents contracted COVID an that the bulk of their employers showed interest in their health. In 45% of cases, employers even offered assistance, while 22% of those who had COVID were not called by their employers to inquire about their condition.

During the pandemic, 50% of respondents had more work, while their wages stayed the same.

Less than one-third of respondents did not experience changes in their mental state since the pandemic started.

The survey covered 108 journalists and editors aged 18 to over 60.

Industrial and organizational psychology specialist Tanja Pureta said the fact that over 50% of respondents complained of burnout was most worrying, as ignoring it “can lead to serious consequences, both for the employee’s health and for the employer’s survival.”